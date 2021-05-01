The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.23.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

