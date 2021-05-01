The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

