The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $164.17 and last traded at $163.96, with a volume of 5713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.86.

The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

