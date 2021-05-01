The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 277360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

