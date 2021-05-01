The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,011. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

