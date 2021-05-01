The Macerich Company (MAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.21 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

