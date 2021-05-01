The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.32. 680,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 82.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

