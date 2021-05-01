The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s HomeGoods segment is seeing robust demand for a while now. This was witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with open-only comp store sales rising 12% year over year in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment. Apart from this, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid e-commerce business. Moreover, management plans to roll out e-commerce services on homegoods.com during the end of 2021. However, temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid COVID-19 adversely impacted sales during fiscal fourth quarter. Management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by the temporary store closures during the fiscal first quarter. Apart from this, elevated pandemic-induced expenses and higher supply chain costs are a threat.”

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

