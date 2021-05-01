Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY21 guidance to $21.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.23. 2,094,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.97. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

