Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.23. 2,094,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

