TheStreet Downgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Discovery stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

