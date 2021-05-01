TheStreet Upgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to “B”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.