TheStreet Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to B

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

