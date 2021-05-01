THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.25 and a beta of 1.40. THK has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

