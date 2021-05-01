Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $464,974.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.77 or 0.00864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

