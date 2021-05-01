Tidex Token (TDX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.40 or 0.01087261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00724101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.30 or 0.99968464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

