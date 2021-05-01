Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Apple by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 147,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

