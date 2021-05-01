Time New Bank Hits Market Capitalization of $21.44 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $1.84 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

