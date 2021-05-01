Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGDLF opened at $3.30 on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Get Tongdao Liepin Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tongdao Liepin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various talent services, including professional profile, job and headhunter recommendations, professional social network and career-related content, premium membership, career coaching, and CV advisory services to individual users through its liepin.com Website, mobile app Liepin Tongdao, and WeChat official accounts.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.