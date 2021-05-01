Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TPDKY stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

