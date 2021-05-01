TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $662.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -363.30. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

