Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,199.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

