TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. 293,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.