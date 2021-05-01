Traders Buy High Volume of TimkenSteel Call Options (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of 992% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 call options.

Shares of TMST opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

