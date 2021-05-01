Tran Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

