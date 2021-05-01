TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) vs. Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Critical Comparison

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Storage Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 2.49 $520,000.00 $0.07 181.57 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -13.27% -18.33% -12.68% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransAct Technologies and Storage Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Volatility & Risk

TransAct Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, suggesting that its share price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Storage Computer beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal for the food service technology solution market that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brands for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through online Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

