TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

