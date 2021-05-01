TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $120.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE:TRU opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 372,472 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,068,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,274,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

