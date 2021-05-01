Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,537 ($20.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,598.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,405.21. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

