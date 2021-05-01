Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSRYY stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.2931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.48%.

TSRYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

