TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $183,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 473,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

