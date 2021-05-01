Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as high as C$2.19. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 1,336,346 shares changing hands.

TCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.70 to C$3.05 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

