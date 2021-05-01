Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $184.10

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.10 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.50). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 190.30 ($2.49), with a volume of 4,777,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

