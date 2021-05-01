Truefg LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

