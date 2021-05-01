Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nokia by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

