Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genasys were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Genasys by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.