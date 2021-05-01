Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

