Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $631.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

