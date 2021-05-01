Truist Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

