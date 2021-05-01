Truist Securiti Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $53.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

