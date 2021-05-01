Truist Securiti Comments on MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.