Truist Securiti Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,583 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

