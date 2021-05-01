Truist Securiti Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

