Truist Securities Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.37.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

