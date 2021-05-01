Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.59. 420,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,047. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.