TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,223,331,133 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

