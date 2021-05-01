Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 55,823 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 71.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPOF. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

