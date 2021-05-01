Tuttle Tactical Management Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

