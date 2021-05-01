Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 230,127 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Gores Metropoulos II comprises about 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000.

Shares of GMIIU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

