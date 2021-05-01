Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

